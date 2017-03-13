Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places to Livea in America
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places to Livea in America. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
If you live in the California cities of Fremont, San Jose, Irvin and San Francisco, or even in Sioux Falls, S.D., you'll find yourself in one of the happiest places to live in America. If you live in Columbus, not so much.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Wow, how sad:
"If you live in the California cities of Fremont, San Jose, Irvin and San Francisco, or even in Sioux Falls, S.D., you'll find yourself in one of the happiest places to live in America. If you live in Columbus, not so much..."
Ha ha ha hahahahaha hah.
|
“New poetry book coming soon”
Since: Dec 08
22,745
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Sure sorry we have so many unhappy people here... I think that many of these "studies" are like polls, sometimes not exactly accurate.
:)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern Frills Boutique
|Tue
|LB Jeffries
|10
|Gay teen for hookup (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Erick 25234
|5
|Homophobic Scott Johnson
|Mar 9
|Jared
|3
|Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16)
|Mar 9
|Paul
|31
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|Mar 8
|Ben
|3
|Augusta Magistrate Court Judges enforce corrupt... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|blessed
|14
|does anyone know jerry morgan? (Mar '11)
|Mar 6
|HisSister
|4
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC