There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places to Livea in America. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

If you live in the California cities of Fremont, San Jose, Irvin and San Francisco, or even in Sioux Falls, S.D., you'll find yourself in one of the happiest places to live in America. If you live in Columbus, not so much.

General Zod

Columbus, GA

#1 21 hrs ago
Wow, how sad:

"If you live in the California cities of Fremont, San Jose, Irvin and San Francisco, or even in Sioux Falls, S.D., you'll find yourself in one of the happiest places to live in America. If you live in Columbus, not so much..."

Ha ha ha hahahahaha hah.
Will Dockery

“New poetry book coming soon”

Since: Dec 08

22,745

Columbus, GA

#2 2 hrs ago
Sure sorry we have so many unhappy people here... I think that many of these "studies" are like polls, sometimes not exactly accurate.

:)
