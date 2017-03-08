Sheriff warning of driveway scam -

Sheriff warning of driveway scam -

"On Wednesday, March 8, a group of men driving a gray pickup and a large white truck with gravel approached a residence and told the older man there that they had some gravel left over from a job nearby and offered to give it to him to help the community," McVicker said. "After they started spreading the gravel they presented him with a bill for $4,000.

