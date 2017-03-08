Sheriff warning of driveway scam -
"On Wednesday, March 8, a group of men driving a gray pickup and a large white truck with gravel approached a residence and told the older man there that they had some gravel left over from a job nearby and offered to give it to him to help the community," McVicker said. "After they started spreading the gravel they presented him with a bill for $4,000.
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Paul
|31
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|23 hr
|Ben
|3
|Southern Frills Boutique
|Wed
|Aubrey
|8
|Augusta Magistrate Court Judges enforce corrupt... (Dec '15)
|Tue
|blessed
|14
|does anyone know jerry morgan? (Mar '11)
|Mon
|HisSister
|4
|Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09)
|Mar 6
|Believe
|680
|C. I. Alert!
|Mar 4
|Informant spy
|1
