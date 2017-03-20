Opera star Jessye Norman's 'White Gat...

Opera star Jessye Norman's 'White Gates' collection to be auctioned at Doyle

The famed opera and concert singer Jessye Norman is moving from her gracious country home, White Gates, and the contents of this special property will be auctioned at Doyle . The landmark sale of artwork, furniture, decorations, silver, books, autographs and stage jewelry will take place on Wednesday, March 29 at 10am, with select highlights be to offered in subsequent auctions.

