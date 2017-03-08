Mother arrested for possessing illegal drugs while her unrestrained child was in the vehicle
A woman from Augusta was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession, all while her child was unrestrained in her vehicle. Alison Laverne Coleman, 52, was arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office discovered evidence of illegal drugs within clear view.
