Missing dinette set part of mystery in unsolved 1993 murder in Augusta

Police were unsure if a missing dinette set was the key to the still-unsolved death of Julian Hawes in 1993. Hawes, 65, was very safety-conscious so it was surprising to his family that anyone could get into his Augusta home.

