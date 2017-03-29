Masters 2017 ticket prices: Single-day passes could cost you $2,000+
A limited number of single day practice-round and daily tournament passes are distributed each year by a lottery system that is entered via an online application. OK, but if you know a Masters patron with yearly four-day badges and he/she is willing to give you ones not in use for 2017, this can get you in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM & INCOMPETENCE!!
|22 hr
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Excalibur Tattoos -Lousy & Unprofessional Tatto...
|Wed
|Augusta local
|8
|WJBF News Story about Allegiance Ink Tattoo IS ...
|Wed
|Augusta local
|3
|Derric Terrentine: Malcolm Cunningham's flunkie...
|Tue
|PissedoffCustomer
|3
|ALS Marathon from Augusta to Aiken: News Story ...
|Tue
|CNN
|7
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of c...
|Tue
|K Nash
|3
|Bob Richards Nissan and Toyota Car Dealerships ...
|Mar 28
|MacGregor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC