Man wanted for January vehicle theft, burglary arrested
The Richland County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals arrested Kayce Washington Thursday morning in Augusta, GA. Deputies say Washington, 26, stole a car on Polo Road on January 7. The victim left the vehicle for a moment and Sheriff Leon Lott says Washington jumped in and drove away.
