Man wanted for January vehicle theft, burglary arrested

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WMBF

The Richland County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals arrested Kayce Washington Thursday morning in Augusta, GA. Deputies say Washington, 26, stole a car on Polo Road on January 7. The victim left the vehicle for a moment and Sheriff Leon Lott says Washington jumped in and drove away.

