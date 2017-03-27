Major Rager 2017 brings Umphrey's McGee to Augusta
Perennial favorites and Major Rager Alumni Umphrey's McGee are making a stop on their summer tour Thursday, June 1st in Augusta, Georgia! Umphrey's will perform at Augusta Common with rising star The Marcus King Band as support. This will be the first time Umphrey's has returned to Augusta since last year's Major Rager, and the first time for Marcus King since playing with Blues Traveler last October.
