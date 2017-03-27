How you can get sunburned WHILE weari...

How you can get sunburned WHILE wearing sunscreen

Read more: MSN Healthy Living

Sunburned isn't a good look for anyone, particularly since scorching your skin just once every two years can triple your risk of melanoma . And while most people know better than to expose their skin to sunshine without any sunscreen, sometimes your best efforts to lather up just aren't good enough, according to Lauren Ploch, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and member of the American Academy of Dermatology who practices at the Georgia Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Augusta, Georgia.

