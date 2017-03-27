How you can get sunburned WHILE wearing sunscreen
Sunburned isn't a good look for anyone, particularly since scorching your skin just once every two years can triple your risk of melanoma . And while most people know better than to expose their skin to sunshine without any sunscreen, sometimes your best efforts to lather up just aren't good enough, according to Lauren Ploch, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and member of the American Academy of Dermatology who practices at the Georgia Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Augusta, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Richards Nissan and Toyota Car Dealerships ...
|39 min
|MacGregor
|2
|Gerald Jones Honda RACISM and JOB DISCRIMINATION!
|42 min
|MacGregor
|2
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of c...
|22 hr
|Ktuny
|2
|Post Certification of Scott Johnson
|Mon
|PRIS
|1
|reporter has no clue bout bikers (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|16
|Civil Rights Leader Wins Legal Case Against Rac...
|Sun
|Jamal
|3
|Gay teen for hookup (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Beverly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC