Free lung-cancer screening in the Augusta area finds more than double ...
The first year of free lung cancer screening in the Augusta, Georgia area found more than double the rate seen in a previous large, national study as well as a Massachusetts-based screening for this number one cancer killer. The higher rates, coupled with the majority of cases being found in early, treatable stages, point toward the need for ongoing, accessible free screening in high-risk populations and underserved regions, say researchers at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University.
