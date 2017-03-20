Firefighter outside door of 1102 Downtown Bar & Grill 3/3/17
Richmond County fire crews are working to extinguish a fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Ellis Street in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, there are no reported injuries.
