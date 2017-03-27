Dead man found in Knights Inn hotel r...

Dead man found in Knights Inn hotel room identified

23 hrs ago

UPDATE: The victim found Thursday morning in a room of the Knights Inn on Deans Bridge Road has been identified. The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the man as sixty-eight-year-old Obajalaiye Ifaghbemro of 15th Street in Augusta.

