Day wants to play Masters, depending on mother's prognosis

PGA Tour star Jason Days says he expects to travel to Augusta, Georgia on Friday to start practicing for the Masters, but could pull still out of the season's first major, depending on his mother's prognosis following surgery for lung cancer last week. Days, who spoke on Monday by video conference about the Zurich Classic in late April, says surgery was deemed successful, and now the family awaits results of tests to see if the cancer has spread to Dening Day's lymph nodes.

