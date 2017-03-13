Crash backs up I-20 traffic in Columb...

Crash backs up I-20 traffic in Columbia Co.

Tuesday Mar 7

A crash on I-20 in Columbia County has Eastbound traffic backed up. The accident happened near mile marker 191 near Grovetown.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Columbia County was issued at March 13 at 1:36PM EDT

