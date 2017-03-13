Colorado man accused of going to Geor...

Colorado man accused of going to Georgia for sex with teen

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teen for hookup (Sep '16) 11 min Erick 25234 5
Homophobic Scott Johnson Mar 9 Jared 3
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) Mar 9 Paul 31
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson Mar 8 Ben 3
Southern Frills Boutique Mar 8 Aubrey 8
Augusta Magistrate Court Judges enforce corrupt... (Dec '15) Mar 7 blessed 14
does anyone know jerry morgan? (Mar '11) Mar 6 HisSister 4
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Columbia County was issued at March 13 at 1:36PM EDT

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC