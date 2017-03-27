Augusta teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Craig Oglesby has been a culinary arts teacher here at Richmond County Technical Magnet School for 4 years and school officials say he's had a clean record until now. "We're disappointed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Jones Ford Lincoln: RACISM & INCOMPETENCE!!
|8 hr
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Excalibur Tattoos -Lousy & Unprofessional Tatto...
|17 hr
|Augusta local
|8
|WJBF News Story about Allegiance Ink Tattoo IS ...
|17 hr
|Augusta local
|3
|Derric Terrentine: Malcolm Cunningham's flunkie...
|Tue
|PissedoffCustomer
|3
|ALS Marathon from Augusta to Aiken: News Story ...
|Tue
|CNN
|7
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of c...
|Tue
|K Nash
|3
|Bob Richards Nissan and Toyota Car Dealerships ...
|Tue
|MacGregor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC