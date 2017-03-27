Augusta man wanted for stabbing pregn...

Augusta man wanted for stabbing pregnant girlfriend in stomach

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Shortly before midnight Wednesday night, Richmond County deputies were called out to an apartment on 13th Street in Augusta for a reported stabbing. The victim reportedly told deputies that her boyfriend, twenty-one-year-old William Allen, stabbed her in the stomach.

