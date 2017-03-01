ACCPD veteran hired to run Richmond C...

ACCPD veteran hired to run Richmond County school's public safety

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Reginald Wade, right, meets with members of the Richmond County School System public safety officers after it was announced he has been hired as the new chief. Augusta Chronicle photo Reginald Wade, a native of Oconee County and a law enforcement officer in Athens for the past 31 years, was recently named chief of the Public Safety Department for the Richmond County School System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09) 7 hr Fraud 679
C. I. Alert! 20 hr Informant spy 1
grovetown mayor pro tem guilty (Apr '13) 23 hr GA inbred 2
Southern frills boutique Sat Phodge 7
ALS Marathon from Augusta to Aiken: News Story ... Mar 2 Susan T 3
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson Mar 1 Chris 1
crooked scott johnson Feb 28 Austin Rhodes 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,336,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC