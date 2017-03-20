4 killed, 1 hurt in SC house fire

4 killed, 1 hurt in SC house fire

Four people have died and one person has been hurt in a fire at a home in central South Carolina . State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry confirmed four people died in the fire.

