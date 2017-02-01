2017 Everyday Heroes: Thomas Morrissey

2017 Everyday Heroes: Thomas Morrissey

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Northwest Herald

Michelle LaVigne - For Shaw Media Thomas Morrissey serves on the board as president of the Transitional Living Services corporation. His job includes getting the word out about the services that TLS can provide, overseeing the management of the New Horizons transitional living program in Hebron, procuring vehicles for veteran transport to job interviews and doctor's visits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone know jerry morgan? (Mar '11) 9 hr HisSister 4
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson 12 hr Sylvia 2
Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09) 16 hr Believe 680
C. I. Alert! Sat Informant spy 1
grovetown mayor pro tem guilty (Apr '13) Sat GA inbred 2
Southern frills boutique Sat Phodge 7
ALS Marathon from Augusta to Aiken: News Story ... Mar 2 Susan T 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC