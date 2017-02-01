2017 Everyday Heroes: Thomas Morrissey
Michelle LaVigne - For Shaw Media Thomas Morrissey serves on the board as president of the Transitional Living Services corporation. His job includes getting the word out about the services that TLS can provide, overseeing the management of the New Horizons transitional living program in Hebron, procuring vehicles for veteran transport to job interviews and doctor's visits.
