Students excited for new cyber center...

Students excited for new cyber center coming to community

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The President of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce, Sue Parr, is thanking the state for the new cyber facility coming to Augusta, Georgia. "This year is a very big occasion for the Augusta region because of the recent announcement for the Cyber Innovation and Training Center," Parr said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allegiance Ink Tattoo / Jennie Peace: Racist & ... Feb 3 Anthony Adams 7
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) Feb 1 Steve 9
Southern frills boutique Feb 1 Debbie277 5
Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09) Jan 30 Protect Children 675
Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr., Church Pastor opp... Jan 29 MacGregor 4
Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi... Jan 26 Tolerman 3
James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo... Jan 24 The General 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC