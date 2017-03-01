Should John Calhoun Expressway have i...

Should John Calhoun Expressway have its controversial name changed

Since the 1960's Augusta travelers have driven on the John C. Calhoun Expressway. But are his views on slavery enough to force elected officials to remove his name? "In many communities people who have buildings, bridges, roads named for John C Calhoun are removing those names," says Mallory Millender, President of HOPE.

