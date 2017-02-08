Recent college grad avoids gunfire in...

Recent college grad avoids gunfire in east side neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro police are on the lookout for two men who opened fire on a college student outside an east Indianapolis home. The victim in this case has been home from college less than a week and had always considered his neighborhood Lawrence Lakes pretty safe, until the gunfire happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
car stolen in Augusta...what to do? 9 hr pulisic22 1
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) 13 hr Don 29
The Longest Jog in World History!!!! Tue Nash Law Firm 4
Firefighter Scott Walker of the Augusta Fire De... Feb 6 Katrell 3
Allegiance Ink Tattoo / Jennie Peace: Racist & ... Feb 3 Anthony Adams 7
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) Feb 1 Steve 9
Southern frills boutique Feb 1 Debbie277 5
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC