Recent college grad avoids gunfire in east side neighborhood
Metro police are on the lookout for two men who opened fire on a college student outside an east Indianapolis home. The victim in this case has been home from college less than a week and had always considered his neighborhood Lawrence Lakes pretty safe, until the gunfire happened.
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|car stolen in Augusta...what to do?
|9 hr
|pulisic22
|1
|Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|Don
|29
|The Longest Jog in World History!!!!
|Tue
|Nash Law Firm
|4
|Firefighter Scott Walker of the Augusta Fire De...
|Feb 6
|Katrell
|3
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo / Jennie Peace: Racist & ...
|Feb 3
|Anthony Adams
|7
|Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|9
|Southern frills boutique
|Feb 1
|Debbie277
|5
