New Information: state shuts down second nitrogen tank at Xytex
UPDATE: The state has now ordered Airgas to stop using a second nitrogen tank at the Xytex facility in Augusta, following the death of a Richmond County deputy. Earlier on Wednesday, Xytex issued a statement, reassuring clients that its tissue storage system was safe.
