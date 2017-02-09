New Information: state shuts down sec...

New Information: state shuts down second nitrogen tank at Xytex

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

UPDATE: The state has now ordered Airgas to stop using a second nitrogen tank at the Xytex facility in Augusta, following the death of a Richmond County deputy. Earlier on Wednesday, Xytex issued a statement, reassuring clients that its tissue storage system was safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Longest Jog in World History!!!! 1 hr Samella 6
Angela Pringle: Corrupted Richmond County Board... 1 hr Edison Ames 3
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) 10 hr Mara Larson 10
Columbia County DFAC in GA., is a corrupt and r... 11 hr Mr Teague 3
Racist Columbia County Sheriff Deputy D. Atma i... 11 hr Papa Not legit 2
car stolen in Augusta...what to do? Wed pulisic22 1
Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr., Church Pastor opp... Jan 29 MacGregor 4
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC