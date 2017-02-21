Muskoka Airport governance report leaves district councillors confused
Mike Tretheway, the chief economist and chief strategy officer for InterVISTAS Consulting Inc., presented the report to district council Tuesday night that recommended the municipality appoint an airport supervisory board with nine directors. The municipality would appoint six representatives, possibly elected officials, with three directors appointed independently by the six directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU...
|14 hr
|Rachelle
|5
|Anthony Wright of Columbia County Board of Educ...
|17 hr
|Captain Azariyah
|3
|The Black Community doesn't deserve Civil Right...
|17 hr
|Zephyrus
|2
|Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Dr Lazaro
|8
|racist scott johnson
|22 hr
|Pam
|3
|The Chandler Law Firm / Everett Chandler is a F...
|Feb 20
|Xenix
|3
|Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez GA RACISM (Aug '16)
|Feb 19
|Jose Struz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC