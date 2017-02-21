Latest on John Harrison: a The kida s...

Latest on John Harrison: a The kida s a miracle, Ia m telling you.a

John Harrison Doucet was photographed shortly before he suffered burns over 75 percent of his body Sept. 18 outside the Gulfport Yacht Club, where an overhead power line came into contact with a cable on his sailboat mast.

