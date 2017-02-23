John Bryan Bradley Sr. Aiken, SC

John Bryan Bradley Sr., 88, beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Aiken Regional Hospital, Aiken, S.C., following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Bradley was born April 13, 1928, in Mound, La., to Dr. George H. Bradley and Nancy McMurry Bradley.

