John Bryan Bradley Sr. Aiken, SC
John Bryan Bradley Sr., 88, beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Aiken Regional Hospital, Aiken, S.C., following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Bradley was born April 13, 1928, in Mound, La., to Dr. George H. Bradley and Nancy McMurry Bradley.
