Investigators: shooting at "Sweet 16" party may be gang-related

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a "Sweet 16" party late Saturday night. Deputies were called to the area of Great Glen and Keesaw Glen around midnight because of gunshots fired in the area.

