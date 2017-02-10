Georgia woman arrested for Facebook post

Georgia woman arrested for Facebook post

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WPTV Local News

An Augusta, Georgia woman who was arrested for taking shots at her ex-husband on Facebook, is suing Washington County and two police officers - including her ex. According to the lawsuit , on January 15, 2015, Anne Boyd King asked her ex-husband Officer Corey King, to pick up some medicine for their sick children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott E. Walker (lunatic Augusta firefighter) i... Sat Papa Not legit 1
The Longest Jog in World History!!!! Feb 10 Samella 6
Angela Pringle: Corrupted Richmond County Board... Feb 10 Edison Ames 3
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) Feb 10 Mara Larson 10
Columbia County DFAC in GA., is a corrupt and r... Feb 10 Mr Teague 3
Racist Columbia County Sheriff Deputy D. Atma i... Feb 10 Papa Not legit 2
car stolen in Augusta...what to do? Feb 8 pulisic22 1
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC