Georgia woman arrested for Facebook post
An Augusta, Georgia woman who was arrested for taking shots at her ex-husband on Facebook, is suing Washington County and two police officers - including her ex. According to the lawsuit , on January 15, 2015, Anne Boyd King asked her ex-husband Officer Corey King, to pick up some medicine for their sick children.
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott E. Walker (lunatic Augusta firefighter) i...
|Sat
|Papa Not legit
|1
|The Longest Jog in World History!!!!
|Feb 10
|Samella
|6
|Angela Pringle: Corrupted Richmond County Board...
|Feb 10
|Edison Ames
|3
|Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14)
|Feb 10
|Mara Larson
|10
|Columbia County DFAC in GA., is a corrupt and r...
|Feb 10
|Mr Teague
|3
|Racist Columbia County Sheriff Deputy D. Atma i...
|Feb 10
|Papa Not legit
|2
|car stolen in Augusta...what to do?
|Feb 8
|pulisic22
|1
