GA: Bus Riders Give Their Opinions on...

GA: Bus Riders Give Their Opinions on Proposed Public Transit Changes

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Feb. 23--Proposed Augusta Public Transit route and schedule changes replace several of the city's winding, asymmetrical bus routes with more direct, hourly routes hoped to grow ridership and decrease confusion. Developed by Boston-based transit consultant Nelson/Nygaard, the proposed scenarios include options such as replacing the Broad Street transfer station with a new downtown hub on James Brown Boulevard near the Augusta Judicial Center parking lot and eliminating Route 2, a circular west Augusta route between Augusta Mall, Doctors Hospital and the Social Security office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anthony Wright of Columbia County Board of Educ... 2 hr Captain Azariyah 3
The Black Community doesn't deserve Civil Right... 2 hr Zephyrus 2
Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16) 4 hr Dr Lazaro 8
racist scott johnson 7 hr Pam 3
Homophobic Scott Johnson Wed Pat 2
The Chandler Law Firm / Everett Chandler is a F... Feb 20 Xenix 3
Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez GA RACISM (Aug '16) Feb 19 Jose Struz 4
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC