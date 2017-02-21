GA: Bus Riders Give Their Opinions on Proposed Public Transit Changes
Feb. 23--Proposed Augusta Public Transit route and schedule changes replace several of the city's winding, asymmetrical bus routes with more direct, hourly routes hoped to grow ridership and decrease confusion. Developed by Boston-based transit consultant Nelson/Nygaard, the proposed scenarios include options such as replacing the Broad Street transfer station with a new downtown hub on James Brown Boulevard near the Augusta Judicial Center parking lot and eliminating Route 2, a circular west Augusta route between Augusta Mall, Doctors Hospital and the Social Security office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Wright of Columbia County Board of Educ...
|2 hr
|Captain Azariyah
|3
|The Black Community doesn't deserve Civil Right...
|2 hr
|Zephyrus
|2
|Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Dr Lazaro
|8
|racist scott johnson
|7 hr
|Pam
|3
|Homophobic Scott Johnson
|Wed
|Pat
|2
|The Chandler Law Firm / Everett Chandler is a F...
|Feb 20
|Xenix
|3
|Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez GA RACISM (Aug '16)
|Feb 19
|Jose Struz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC