GA: Bus Riders Give Their Opinions on Proposed Public Transit Changes

Feb. 23--Proposed Augusta Public Transit route and schedule changes replace several of the city's winding, asymmetrical bus routes with more direct, hourly routes hoped to grow ridership and decrease confusion. Developed by Boston-based transit consultant Nelson/Nygaard, the proposed scenarios include options such as replacing the Broad Street transfer station with a new downtown hub on James Brown Boulevard near the Augusta Judicial Center parking lot and eliminating Route 2, a circular west Augusta route between Augusta Mall, Doctors Hospital and the Social Security office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.