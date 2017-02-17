Ex-NFL player Commings chasing MLB dream
Sanders Commings, a 26-year-old former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back who was drafted by the D-backs out of high school in the 37th round in 2008, also wants to return to baseball, as was first reported by MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal on Friday. To do so, Commings has enlisted the help of longtime Major Leaguer Jerry Hairston Jr., who's now a Dodgers analyst for SportsNet LA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern Frills Boutique
|7 hr
|Mil
|7
|The Chandler Law Firm / Everett Chandler is a F...
|14 hr
|Xenix
|3
|Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez GA RACISM (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Jose Struz
|4
|Hephzibah Fire Department is still the most rac...
|Sun
|Jose Strauss
|3
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): Pois...
|Feb 17
|Adriana
|2
|Allegiance Ink Tattoo: RACISM & UNPROFESSIONAL!
|Feb 17
|Excalibur
|4
|Scott Elliott Walker
|Feb 17
|Mia Long
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC