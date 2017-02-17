Ex-NFL player Commings chasing MLB dream

Sanders Commings, a 26-year-old former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back who was drafted by the D-backs out of high school in the 37th round in 2008, also wants to return to baseball, as was first reported by MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal on Friday. To do so, Commings has enlisted the help of longtime Major Leaguer Jerry Hairston Jr., who's now a Dodgers analyst for SportsNet LA.

