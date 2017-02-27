Braves sign former NFL player to Mino...

Braves sign former NFL player to Minor League deal

Thursday Feb 23

Sanders Commings has played defensive back for the University of Georgia and the Kansas City Chiefs since last playing baseball. But the Braves were intrigued enough by his athleticism to sign him to a Minor League deal.

