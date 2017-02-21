Augusta Transit hosting open house to...

Augusta Transit hosting open house to discuss comprehensive analysis

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The City of Augusta is conducting a comprehensive operational analysis of the Augusta Public Transit system and they want to hear from you. According to the city website, the goal of the study is to improve transit service for existing and potential riders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16) 5 min Dr Lazaro 8
racist scott johnson 3 hr Pam 3
Homophobic Scott Johnson 20 hr Pat 2
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Wed Xenix 13
Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09) Tue Protect Children 677
The Chandler Law Firm / Everett Chandler is a F... Feb 20 Xenix 3
Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez GA RACISM (Aug '16) Feb 19 Jose Struz 4
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC