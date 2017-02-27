Augusta, Georgia, commissioners approve plans to open C&D landfill

The Augusta, Georgia, Commission voted to begin revisions on the city's waste management plans to open a construction and demolition landfill near the Augusta Regional Airport, a report by the Augusta Chronicle says . Environmental Services Director Mark Johnson, who was the chief writer of the 2008 waste management plan the city is currently using, opposed the proposal, saying it was a drain on revenue and would cause major impact on the city's waste management, according to the report.

