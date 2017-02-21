Arnold Palmer's shoes from 1958 Masters sell for a ridiculous amount
Palmer won the Masters four times in 1958, '60, '62 and '64. Earlier this month we told you that Arnold Palmer's black-and-white leather wingtip golf shoes from the 1958 Masters were up for auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crooked scott johnson
|Feb 24
|Carl
|1
|racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU...
|Feb 23
|Rachelle
|5
|Anthony Wright of Columbia County Board of Educ...
|Feb 23
|Captain Azariyah
|3
|The Black Community doesn't deserve Civil Right...
|Feb 23
|Zephyrus
|2
|Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Dr Lazaro
|8
|racist scott johnson
|Feb 23
|Pam
|3
|Homophobic Scott Johnson
|Feb 22
|Pat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC