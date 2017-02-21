Arnold Palmer's shoes from 1958 Maste...

Arnold Palmer's shoes from 1958 Masters sell for a ridiculous amount

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Golf World

Palmer won the Masters four times in 1958, '60, '62 and '64. Earlier this month we told you that Arnold Palmer's black-and-white leather wingtip golf shoes from the 1958 Masters were up for auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crooked scott johnson Feb 24 Carl 1
racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... Feb 23 Rachelle 5
Anthony Wright of Columbia County Board of Educ... Feb 23 Captain Azariyah 3
The Black Community doesn't deserve Civil Right... Feb 23 Zephyrus 2
Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16) Feb 23 Dr Lazaro 8
racist scott johnson Feb 23 Pam 3
Homophobic Scott Johnson Feb 22 Pat 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC