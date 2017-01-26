Williford, Evans Win Lee Review Poetry Contest
Mary Claire Williford, junior at Westminster Schools of Augusta in Augusta, Ga., took first place with her poem titled "Growing Up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi...
|21 hr
|Tolerman
|3
|James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo...
|Jan 24
|The General
|3
|Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|racist Evans, Georgia
|Jan 23
|NAACP Evans
|3
|Jesse Jackson set up Martin Luther King Jr., to...
|Jan 23
|NAACP Augusta
|3
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|Jan 23
|Hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC