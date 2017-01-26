Williford and Evans win Lee Review poetry competition
Mary Claire Williford, a junior at Westminster Schools of Augusta in Augusta, Georgia, took first place with her poem "Growing Up." Runner-up Ella Pearl Evans titled her poem "Halfway."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi...
|Thu
|Tolerman
|3
|James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo...
|Jan 24
|The General
|3
|Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|racist Evans, Georgia
|Jan 23
|NAACP Evans
|3
|Jesse Jackson set up Martin Luther King Jr., to...
|Jan 23
|NAACP Augusta
|3
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|Jan 23
|Hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC