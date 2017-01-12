VIDEO: High Schooler Shatters Backboard
Isaiah Banks is a 6'5" senior at Heritage High School in Augusta, Georgia. During a recent game he shattered a backboard with a one-handed dunk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gathering For Christ Church: FALSE PROPHETS, HY...
|2 hr
|Papa Not legit
|3
|Dr. Leonard Little, MD., Gastroenterologist: Me... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Papa Not legit
|7
|NACA -Homeowners Organization BEWARE! They're C...
|2 hr
|Michigan Press
|2
|Magic Wonders Daycare
|Wed
|Pat
|5
|Roofs
|Tue
|Help
|2
|Southern Frills Boutique
|Tue
|maddierose
|4
|racist augusta (Mar '14)
|Jan 9
|Ted
|17
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC