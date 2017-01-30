Vets with PTSD could earn money, expand research by taking new survey
Area veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder could possibly help doctors come up with new treatments to combat the mental health condition by taking a new survey. The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., is looking for veterans who were deployed to a combat zone and are experiencing PTSD symptoms, such as nightmares and flashbacks, said VA Research Assistant Elizabeth Boswell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|Protect Children
|675
|Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr., Church Pastor opp...
|Sun
|MacGregor
|4
|Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi...
|Jan 26
|Tolerman
|3
|James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo...
|Jan 24
|The General
|3
|Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|racist Evans, Georgia
|Jan 23
|NAACP Evans
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC