Vets with PTSD could earn money, expand research by taking new survey

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Area veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder could possibly help doctors come up with new treatments to combat the mental health condition by taking a new survey. The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., is looking for veterans who were deployed to a combat zone and are experiencing PTSD symptoms, such as nightmares and flashbacks, said VA Research Assistant Elizabeth Boswell.

