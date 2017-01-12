Upstate University Hospital CEO stepping down
Steven M. Scott, a hospital administrator with more than 30 years of experience in academic medicine, has been been named interim chief executive officer of Upstate University Hospital to replace Dr. John McCabe who is stepping down. Scott most recently worked as vice president and chief operating officer of Georgia Regents Medical Center, a 478-bed hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
