Thomson Police arrest six for Sunday fight/shots fired on Pitts St.,...

Shots rang out in the 200 block of Pitts Street in Thomson Sunday night, and Thomson Police officers scoured the area looking for the shooters, answers and also for those involved in a fight. The Thomson Police Department responded to the Pitts St. area at approximately 4 p.m., Jan. 29 and launched an investigation.

