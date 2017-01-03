Resident of Augusta neighborhood pron...

Resident of Augusta neighborhood prone to flooding questions stormwater fee

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Heavy rain overnight did a number on one Augusta neighborhood. And now, neighbors are looking to the city for answers on why these flooded streets have not been addressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Niti B. Carlson MD. Evans Gynecology: Racism & ... 7 hr Win Preston 5
Dr. Leonard Little, MD., Gastroenterologist: Me... (Feb '16) 7 hr Win Preston 6
Gathering For Christ Church: FALSE PROPHETS, HY... Thu GMS Exodus 2
Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09) Jan 3 scaredtodeathinga 674
Southern frills boutique Jan 3 alfachigirl 4
Gay teen hookup in Augusta GA Jan 1 Alex789alex789 2
Gay teen for hookup Jan 1 Alex789alex789 4
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,351

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC