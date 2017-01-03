Lincoln County man shot, killed at party

A Lincoln County man was killed at a party on Friday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Dec. 30 at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office 911 Center received a call in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Fleming Lake Court in Lincolnton.

