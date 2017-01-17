Lake of Bays Mayor Young ponders futu...

Lake of Bays Mayor Young ponders future of road maintenance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CottageCountryNow.ca

At a regular meeting of council on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Lake of Bays council chamber, Mayor Bob Young informed council of an initiative championed by Huntsville mayor Scott Aitchison to bring back roads from the District of Muskoka to municipal councils. Young stated that nothing concrete has yet to be brought forward to district council; however, the engineering committee is slated to hear from a consultant on the subject later in the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! 9 hr Lisa Myers 1
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) Wed Carey 28
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac... Wed Win Preston 3
racist Evans, Georgia Wed Valera 2
John Lewis is NO civil rights hero! He's a corr... Wed Global Initiative 2
Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo... Wed Global Initiative 1
racist augusta (Mar '14) Wed jtr304 19
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC