Lake of Bays Mayor Young ponders future of road maintenance

At a regular meeting of council on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Lake of Bays council chamber, Mayor Bob Young informed council of an initiative championed by Huntsville mayor Scott Aitchison to bring back roads from the District of Muskoka to municipal councils. Young stated that nothing concrete has yet to be brought forward to district council; however, the engineering committee is slated to hear from a consultant on the subject later in the week.

