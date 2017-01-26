Closer look into LOE Gang indictments
It took two years and countless hours for Richmond County investigators to compile enough evidence to indict 17 members of the Loyalty Over Everything Gang. A 54 count indictment tells a story of how a street gang that started on Shirley Avenue in Augusta grew to be one of the most violent organizations tracked by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi...
|3 hr
|Tolerman
|3
|James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo...
|Jan 24
|The General
|3
|Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|racist Evans, Georgia
|Jan 23
|NAACP Evans
|3
|Jesse Jackson set up Martin Luther King Jr., to...
|Jan 23
|NAACP Augusta
|3
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|Jan 23
|Hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC