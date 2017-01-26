Closer look into LOE Gang indictments

Closer look into LOE Gang indictments

It took two years and countless hours for Richmond County investigators to compile enough evidence to indict 17 members of the Loyalty Over Everything Gang. A 54 count indictment tells a story of how a street gang that started on Shirley Avenue in Augusta grew to be one of the most violent organizations tracked by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

