Church Members Say Priest's Alleged Murderer Should Be Spared Death Penalty
NHL Sunday's Games All-Star Game: Central 3, Pacific 10 All-Star Game: Atlantic 6, Metropolitan 10 All-Star Game Final: Metropolitan 4, Pacific 3... - Members of a Florida church are asking prosecutors to spare the life a man who is accused of killing their beloved priest. Members of the Diocese of St. Augustine say the victim, Father Rene Robert, signed a "Declaration of Life," a personal statement of opposition to the death penalty before he was fatally shot last Spring, according to ABC News affiliate WTLV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Steve
|9
|Southern frills boutique
|10 hr
|Debbie277
|5
|Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Protect Children
|675
|Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr., Church Pastor opp...
|Jan 29
|MacGregor
|4
|Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi...
|Jan 26
|Tolerman
|3
|James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo...
|Jan 24
|The General
|3
|Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC