Church Members Say Priest's Alleged Murderer Should Be Spared Death Penalty

Members of a Florida church are asking prosecutors to spare the life a man who is accused of killing their beloved priest. Members of the Diocese of St. Augustine say the victim, Father Rene Robert, signed a "Declaration of Life," a personal statement of opposition to the death penalty before he was fatally shot last Spring, according to ABC News affiliate WTLV.

