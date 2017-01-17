Boy cries while flushing his dead fish down the toilet
Saying goodbye is always hard, but one adorable five-year-old boy had a particularly hard time saying goodbye to his first pet fish. Pierce Griffin, of Augusta, Georgia, had to say goodbye to his month-old Beta fish Cupid after accidentally overfeeding him.
