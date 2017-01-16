Bad Boy Off-Road Utility Vehicles recalled by Textron Specialized...

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc., of Augusta, Georgia, are announcing the recall of about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles. As a result of the vehicles rolling over, a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014 and, in a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury.

