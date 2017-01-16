Bad Boy Off-Road Utility Vehicles rec...

Bad Boy Off-Road Utility Vehicles recalled by Textron Specialized...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Clarksville Online

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc., of Augusta, Georgia, are announcing the recall of about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles. As a result of the vehicles rolling over, a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014 and, in a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southern Frills Boutique Jan 20 Jennifer Landry 5
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! Jan 19 Lisa Myers 1
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) Jan 18 Carey 28
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac... Jan 18 Win Preston 3
racist Evans, Georgia Jan 18 Valera 2
John Lewis is NO civil rights hero! He's a corr... Jan 18 Global Initiative 2
Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo... Jan 18 Global Initiative 1
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,161,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC