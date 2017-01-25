Augusta marshal responds to complaint...

Augusta marshal responds to complaints from Georgia Sheriffs' Association

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Ramone Lamkin has been on the job for less than a month, but Augusta's newly installed marshal is already at the center of controversy. "If somebody violates the law in front of a marshal's deputy, we have the right to pull them over," said Lamkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi... Tue Deanna Sawyer 2
James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo... Tue The General 3
Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo... Mon Georgia for Trump 2
John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f... Mon Georgia for Trump 2
racist Evans, Georgia Mon NAACP Evans 3
Jesse Jackson set up Martin Luther King Jr., to... Mon NAACP Augusta 3
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! Mon Hi there 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC