Augusta marshal responds to complaints from Georgia Sheriffs' Association
Ramone Lamkin has been on the job for less than a month, but Augusta's newly installed marshal is already at the center of controversy. "If somebody violates the law in front of a marshal's deputy, we have the right to pull them over," said Lamkin.
Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
