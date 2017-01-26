A Prelude to Valentine's Day - in Music
Music at the Discovery Center has become a dependable entertainment in the last few months as performances there have included singers and with musical accompaniment. Next month, February 4, at 7 p.m., Jeff Barnes will be there to classic oldies and Valentine ballads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr., Church Pastor opp...
|21 hr
|MacGregor
|4
|Debra Ware, MD., High Risk Pregnancy Gynecologi...
|Jan 26
|Tolerman
|3
|James White makes a fool out of Rawchaa GOCC/Yo...
|Jan 24
|The General
|3
|Donald Trump exposes civil rights con artist Jo...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f...
|Jan 23
|Georgia for Trump
|2
|racist Evans, Georgia
|Jan 23
|NAACP Evans
|3
|Jesse Jackson set up Martin Luther King Jr., to...
|Jan 23
|NAACP Augusta
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC